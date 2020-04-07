Leander Dendoncker hasn’t lived up to expectations at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers signed a handful of players during the summer transfer window and two of the most notable names included Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, who both made successful loan spells permanent.

The Mexican has been in stunning form, scoring 22 times in 44 appearances, whilst also providing ten assists. He’s living up to the tag of ‘talisman’ to a tee. But less can be said about his teammate.

Dendoncker has struggled to hold one position down amongst Nuno Santo’s starting XI this season, in fact, he was most trusted to fill Willy Boly’s void in a back three with the colossal centre-back missing a large chunk of the campaign.

Per Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has featured 20 times in central midfield and 16 times in central defence. In March, he started just one of the three games on offer, too.

This led to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers questioning his exploits, claiming his position is something that Nuno will “have to address” this summer.

Has Dendoncker been good value for money at £13.5m?

Ultimately, it appears as if the Belgian is being outshone by both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, which isn’t a good sign for someone that cost £12m on top of his approximate wages of £38k-per-week.

It means Dendoncker has been costing the club around £13.5m from the summer up until this point of the season (40 weeks), and given his questionable performances, that money has been quite the waste.

Via WhoScored, he is only averaging 1.8 clearances and 1.7 tackles each game defensively, which is quite poor considering the role has played whilst 0.2 key passes and 0.5 shots per match have you wondering if he has any influence further forward at all.

Overall, Dendoncker has been robbing Fosun clean of their money and this is something the club can’t afford to do if they really want to become regulars on the European stage.

Passengers must be a thing of the past at Molineux.

