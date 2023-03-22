Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters have been reacting to the news that Matheus Nunes has had his recent red card overturned.

The Lowdown: Nunes’ red card incident

The Old Gold midfielder was given his marching orders for violent conduct during the 4-2 Premier League defeat to Leeds United last weekend but Julen Lopetegui was far from happy with the decision.

The Telegraph’s John Percy reported the following day that the Midlands outfit were set to contest the dismissal given how tight it is at the bottom of the table.

Journalist Liam Keen has since relayed an update from the FA confirming that the 24-year-old will be available for the next three games having been wrongfully handed a red card.

The Latest: Wolves fans react…

Taking to Twitter, Wolves fans reacted to Nunes’ punishment successfully being overturned by rightly criticising the poor level of officiating. They said:

“I’d love to know what the linesman told the ref for him to come [to] that conclusion and what the retrospective action is by FA for what was obviously a lie to get a player sent off.” - @Ryder_75

“There absolutely has to be consequences for this referee’s assistant. I’m sick of it now. At worst he’s lied at best he’s vastly exaggerated and he’s done it deliberately to get a player sent off. He cannot walk away from this without sanction.” - @WolfOutOfWater

“Interesting to see what’s happened to the official who made the whole thing up.” - @salopwolf

“What?? We’ve actually had something go in our favour??” - @charlemagne_st

“Good, although this does perfectly demonstrate how useless the match officials are.” - @AdeTWG

“So the question remains, what did the ref and linesman THINK he did to warrant a red card? Having messed up with the foul on Adama they continued with a red card for Nunes. What sanctions will be brought against the officials?” - @nigelpeter01

The Verdict: Huge boost

Nunes only made the move to Molineux from Sporting CP in August 2022 but he’s been a hugely valuable player so it’ll be a huge boost for Wolves to have him available for the run-in.

The Portuguese international currently ranks in the 88th percentile for most successful take-ons per game and has one assist and man-of-the-match award to his name since joining (WhoScored).

Lopetegui will need all of his most influential players to be at their best should his side successfully avoid the drop and Nunes is certainly one of those who could have a significant impact when it comes to maintaining their top-flight status.