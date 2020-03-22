Wolves got great value with £3m swoop in 2001

Wolves have had some impressive strikers in their time, without a doubt.

Currently, Mexican hitman Raul Jimenez is banging in the goals – he has 22 of them this season, along with ten assists.

The Midlands-based club have also had Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, a man who hit 62 goals for them after arriving from Plymouth Argyle.

However, cast your mind back to the beginning of the century, and Wolves had another deadly marksman on their books – Scottish striker Kenny Miller.

The man who has played for both Celtic and Rangers arrived at Molineux for just £3m in 2001, which – if you use the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator – works out at £4,999,122.42 in today’s money.

Following his arrival from Ibrox, Miller smashed home 52 goals in 172 appearances for the club, spending five years in the Midlands while helping Wolves win the First Division playoffs in the 2002/03 season.

His goalscoring record for Wolves is still cemented amongst the club’s very best to this day.

The Scot currently sits second in the club’s all-time top scorer charts behind Ebanks-Blake, who scored ten more goals for Wolves than Miller managed.

He may not hold onto second spot in the charts for much longer with Diogo Jota and Jimenez breathing down his neck on 43 and 39 goals respectively, although his achievements still deserve to be commended.

Miller’s 52 goals and £3m transfer fee mean he cost Wolves just £57.7k for every goal he scored, which is pretty good value for money, to say the least.

He eventually left for Celtic on a free transfer after his contract expired, although Wolves failing to make any money back on their investment shouldn’t take anything away from the fact that the striker did a fantastic job while at Molineux.

Nowadays, the shrewd 2001 capture may just be hoping that Jota and Jimenez don’t swallow him up in the club’s all-time top scorer charts.

