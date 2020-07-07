Molineux Stadium

Key Information about Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium has been the home of West Midlands football club Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1889, and it is one of, if not the most famous landmark in the city.

The historic ground is one of the oldest in England, and 31,700 fans fit into its all-seated capacity. In 2012, £18m were invested into the Stan Cullis Stand which is the fourth of grounds famous stands along with; the Steve Bull, Billy Wright, and Sir Jack Hayward stands.

A history of Molineux Stadium

Wolves’ famous stadium was named after Benjamin Molineux, a successful local merchant who purchased land in 1744 on which he built Molineux House and on which the stadium would eventually be built. This estate was purchased in 1860 by O.E. McGregor, who converted the land into a public park – part of which was used as an area for football most notably. 29 years later, the land was sold to Northampton Brewery who rented it to Wolves – a local team who had previously played their home football matches at Dudley Road.

The ground was renovated soon after and the first-ever Football League game was staged on 7 September 1889 which saw Wolves triumph against Notts County in front of 4,000 fans. Wolves eventually purchased the freehold of the land in 1923 for a large sum of over £5,000 – subsequently, construction began on constructing a grandstand on Waterloo Road. Almost ten years later, the club built another new stand on the Molineux street side and this was followed with the addition of a roof to the South Bank two years later. Wolves became one of the first-ever British football clubs to install floodlights to Molineux, at a cost of £10,000 – this meant Wolves could now play night-time fixtures in darker conditions.

In 1958, Wolves had plans declined which proposed the ground to become a 70,000 capacity stadium during the 1960s – these plans were rejected by the local council and the club had to wait 20 years before improving Molineux Stadium further. As a result from the Hillsborough tragedy and the Taylor Report in 1990, Wolves new owner Sir Jack Hayward redeveloped the stadium to follow new laws for Premier League and Division One stadiums.

The North Bank terrace was demolished in 1991, and the new Stan Cullis Stand was built in place in the summer of 1992 ahead of the new season. The following year, the Waterloo Road Stand was demolished with the new Billy Wright Stand opening in August. The final redevelopment of Molineux Stadium came in December 1993, when the Jack Harris Stand was opened in place of the South Bank terrace.

In 2003, the John Ireland Stand was renamed as the Steve Bull Stand in honour of the club’s all-time record goalscorer. The record attendance at Molineux Stadium amazingly came during the current 2019-20 season when Wolves took on just-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool in front of 31,746 fans.

Tickets to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium

There is currently a waiting list for season tickets to Molineux, though adults can purchase a single matchday ticket for around £30, concessioned tickets are available from £12.

