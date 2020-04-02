Wolves Morgan Sanson swoop would put Gibbs-White most at risk

Wolverhampton Wanderers are a funny old team under Nuno Santo as the Portuguese tactician very rarely sways from his tried and tested options.

In fact, his current first-team squad is merely 17 players deep at a push, if you throw in one of Oskar Buur and Leonardo Campana, then they just about have enough for a full matchday cohort.

Chairman Jeff Shi once relayed the club’s ambitions to one day clinch the Premier League title, then he’ll have to get the wallet out to aid that by adding strength and depth to the west Midlanders’ current threadbare options.

According to Le 10 Sport, Wolves are plotting a move for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this summer, a player they have previously been interested in, but they’ll have to battle West Ham for his signature. It could cost either team €35m (£30m).

The 25-year-old is in the box-to-box mould and has been tipped to “flourish” in English football by French journalist Fabrice Lamperti of La Provence.

If Wolves manage to clinch the uncapped Frenchman, then homegrown academy product Morgan Gibbs-White must be put on high-alert as his chances of ever foraging a career at Molineux will appear bleaker than they already are.

He’s simply just failed to kick on under Nuno since breaking into the senior setup at such a young age. He’s scored once and has only provided one assist in 67 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Should Wolves move on from Gibbs-White this summer?

That isn’t good enough for a team with European ambitions, so quite frankly, he’s been a flop.

Sanson, on the other hand, has managed ten goal contributions this term alone, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.4 dribbles and 1.4 key passes per game in Ligue 1, via WhoScored.

These numbers are substantially better, and seeing as Gibbs-White is below the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss in central midfield, he’ll surely be edged closer to the exit door, especially if he has ambitions to regularly feature.

He’s managed just 712 minutes all season, so maybe it’s time to move on from the Compton Park graduate.

