Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to trigger their two-year contract extension clause for Nelson Semedo, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Uncertain future

The Old Gold right-back swapped Barcelona in La Liga for the Premier League back in 2020 but has recently been facing an uncertain future, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

In January, Julen Lopetegui was reportedly considering making a new signing in the 29-year-old’s position, which saw him linked with a move back to his former club Benfica, but he has since become a regular feature at Molineux.

The Portuguese international has the option of a further two years included in his terms, which Fosun have until mid-May to decide whether to take up as revealed by journalist Liam Keen, though it sounds like they could have already come to a conclusion.

The Latest: Wolves set to green-light deal

According to Football Insider, Wolves are ‘likely to activate’ Semedo’s in-house clause which would see him remain at the club until at least 2025.

The Lisbon native is greatly appreciated by the hierarchy but it’s claimed that they are ‘keen to safeguard his transfer value’ should relegation occur at the end of the season.

The Wanderers full-back is believed to be currently earning £80k-per-week, though this is an amount that the club would ‘unlikely to be able to afford’ if they were to drop down to the Championship.

The Verdict: Boost for Lopetegui

Semedo has featured in all 17 of Lopetegui’s matches in charge since being appointed at Wolves so is clearly part of his long-term plans, and it’ll be a real boost for the boss should he secure his services for a further two seasons.

The Nike-sponsored star is currently averaging 2.1 tackles and two clearances per top-flight game but has also proven to be a threat getting forward down the flank (WhoScored). The 5 foot 10 defender has provided four assists and scored two goals during his time at the club and has already delivered 38 crosses into the box for his attacking teammates this term.

Semedo has also been highly praised by journalist Josh Bunting, who has been impressed with the several attributes he brings to the table, which is all the more reason why it’s a bonus he is set to be staying put, at least for the short-term. He said:

“Nelson Semedo is a joy to watch, so quick, really smart movement off the ball [and] always creating space.”