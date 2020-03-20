2017 addition began Fosun’s revolution

In the summer of 2016, we saw Wolves’ newfound association with Fosun and Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes begin to rear its head.

The likes of Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa were brought to Molineux in deals that were clearly influenced by the man who represents Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo – however, Andy Lonergan and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson also arrived that summer, so the club was still very much flirting in between stellar names and appropriate ones at Championship level.

However, the following summer in 2017, a signing was made that truly got people to sit up and take notice of what Fosun and Mendes were doing at Molineux.

The Midlands-based side and Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell managed to complete the club-record signing of Ruben Neves from FC Porto for £15.8m, a man who was also of interest to Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool – to fend off that type of competition while in the Championship speaks volumes as to how influential Mendes can be.

Since his arrival, Neves has truly spearheaded Fosun’s revolution.

The Portugal international had his own Goal of the Season competition when helping Wolves win promotion in 2017/18, with one second-half volley against Derby arguably one of the best strikes in the club’s history.

After winning promotion, the midfielder has also played a huge role in helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s men qualify for the Europa League, while also starring in their run to the last 16 of the competition this season – they could still progress further in the competition.

In total, Neves has made 125 appearances for Wolves, meaning that he has cost £126.4k per game given his £15.8m transfer fee.

He is arguably Thelwell’s best signing as Sporting Director, given the huge competition he had to fend off at a time where Wolves had little pulling power while in the Championship.

It was a capture which kick-started Fosun’s revolution, and also one which potentially convinced the likes of Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio that Molineux is a place worthy of playing at.

