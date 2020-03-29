Nuno continues to defy these Wolves fans

Back in January, some Wolves fans on Twitter were concerned about one thing in particular following a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

The supporters in question wanted to highlight the bench that Nuno had selected to take on the Magpies, specifically going out of their way to express concern over the quality in reserve and the thin nature of the Portuguese coach’s squad.

On that day, Nuno selected a seven-man bench consisting of John Ruddy, Ruben Vinagre, Ryan Bennett, Morgan Gibbs-White, Oskar Buur and Benny Ashley-Seal – none of these players would truly challenge the likes of Willy Boly, Ruben Neves or Raul Jimenez for a place in the starting XI, admittedly.

However, over two months on from these complaints, the Wolves manager continues to defy these worries.

The bench omg sign someone — Iz /\_/\ (@IsobelHarris02) January 11, 2020

The bench is looking a bit bare these days 👀 — 🔶⚫️ Stourbridge Wolves (@troutbeckwolf) January 11, 2020

That bench looks terrifying — EthanPaddock03 (@ethanprogames) January 11, 2020

That bench 😂 — Andy (@andyfraserbrow1) January 11, 2020

Let’s hope we’re not chasing the game because there’s nothing on the bench to change it. — Marc Nock (@nocky1982) January 11, 2020

Bench is so poor. need players ASAP. anymore first team Injuries and we are in trouble — GoldenWolves (@GoldenWolves2) January 11, 2020

Most attacking player on the bench is lwb Vinagre oh dear pic.twitter.com/GZWaMp3wMa — ALFIE (@aepearson02) January 11, 2020

If there was ever a game highlighting how small our squad is this is it — COOKS🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GWWFC3) January 11, 2020

As we type this article, the Midlands-based side are sat very comfortably in sixth place in the Premier League, just five points off a Champions League spot.

Has Nuno been lucky to avoid injuries?

Yes Vote No Vote

Nuno has also guided his men into the last 16 of the Europa League, where they drew 1-1 with Greek giants Olympiacos in the first leg before the season came to a halt – depending on what happens, Wolves have a great chance to reach the last eight as they have a vital away goal in their favour.

Significantly, Nuno has only used 20 players in the Premier League this season, which is fewer than any other manager in England’s top-flight – he is working wonders with a thin squad.

In that respect, those aforementioned Wolves supporters who were seen fretting over the lack of man-power at the former Valencia boss’ disposal now look like they were panicking over nothing.

Nuno has done, and continues to do, a fantastic job while using largely the same players every week.

Maybe it’s time some Wolves fans on Twitter placed their trust in their club’s resourceful manager.

