Wolves: 2 summer priorities for Nuno

When the current campaign comes to a close, Nuno Espirito Santo has two things he must do.

One of them is to bring RB Salzburg attacker Hwang Hee-Chan to Molineux, a man who the club were strongly linked with in January although no move to Molineux materialised.

The South Korea international has netted 13 goals in all competitions for the Austrian outfit this season, while also notching 16 assists – eye-catching form to say the least.

While that is enticing for any club, what makes the 24-year-old an ideal fit for Nuno is his ability to operate either as a centre-forward or on either flank.

Obviously, versatility is a great asset for any player to have. However, Hee-Chan seems tailor-made for this Wolves side as Nuno likes to alternate between 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 formations, meaning that he needs wide forwards for the latter system but only two central attackers for 3-5-2 – in that respect, it is fantastic that the RB Salzburg man can play in numerous roles.

In terms of outgoings, Wolves have a fairly slim squad as it is, so we don’t think anybody should leave permanently.

However, we do think that Morgan Gibbs-White definitely needs to be loaned out.

Former Premier League Golden Boot winner Kevin Phillips recently said that the 20-year-old “needs to play” and called for the Molineux academy graduate to be loaned out – that is exactly what we think needs to happen.

The exciting talent has only started six games this season – mainly due to a back injury – but in that time the likes of 19-year-old Pedro Neto have emerged and Daniel Pondence was also signed, while Nuno has a settled midfield where Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker are rarely absent.

In that respect, at his young age, Gibbs-White has to be playing regularly to reach his full potential.

