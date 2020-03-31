Nuno can help Wolves in two ways with Vinicius swoop

Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to secure themselves a replacement for Patrick Cutrone during the January transfer window, and manager Nuno Santo has pretty much been walking on ice with his unrelenting faith in Raul Jimenez keeping fit.

Not only did the Portuguese sanction the exit of the 22-year-old after just six months in the west Midlands, but he also allowed young starlet Benny Ashley-Seal depart on loan, thus quite literally leaving the Mexican as the only senior striker at the club.

The Athletic even claimed that Nuno passed up on the chance to sign RB Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan.

Ecuadorian frontman Leonardo Campana did come in from Barcelona SC, but he’s gone into the U23 setup.

Should Wolves go back in for Carlos Vinicius?

Therefore, landing a new forward should be one of a few priorities in the summer, and reports in Portugal have linked them with Benfica talisman Carlos Vinicius, who was on the verge of making a switch to Molineux last summer before he failed to obtain a work permit, per TVI24 via Tugascout.

According to Record, via Sport Witness, these circumstances have changed somewhat, as they claim it will be possible for the 25-year-old to land a work permit in the future with his transfer fee, wages and experience in the Champions League all noted as reasons why.

They also add Wolves’ interest alongside a story from AS that cite Liverpool’s attraction to the lethal striker.

Nuno must nip in before it’s too late, especially as the Liga NOS side are trying to get a €120m (£106.8m) clause into a new contract.

Vinicius has bagged 20 goals from 36 appearances in all competitions this campaign, which is five more than Diogo Jota in one fewer game, so could he become the perfect foil to Jimenez?

Wolves have reverted back to a 3-5-2 system in recent months, and the Mexican could do with a strong partner to steer the west Midlands club into top six, maybe even top four contention, which is where chairman Jeff Shi wants them to be competing.

Either way, Nuno needs strength in depth up front and Vinicius would give them an option for all eventualities – as a partner or as a backup to Jimenez.

He’d be an ideal candidate for either.

