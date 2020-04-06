Nuno must avoid Wolves swoop for Luyindama

Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a very successful 18 months or so under the hair-raising stewardship of manager Nuno Santo, but he could be about to walk into a major mistake this summer – if reports are to be believed.

According to Fanatik, the west Midlanders retain an interest in Galatasaray centre-back Christian Luyindama, who stands at a colossal 6 foot 3 inches tall.

It’s claimed that Premier League rivals Everton are the front-runners to secure the 26-year-old and Wolves would be better off letting him flop at their fellow European contenders instead of causing disruption to their phenomenal journey.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Either there or Aston Villa, that would certainly hand Nuno’s side the bragging rights next term.

The DR Congo international has been restricted to just 15 appearances this campaign are tearing a cruciate ligament against the Gambia back in November, and while an ACL injury is no longer a career-wrecker, it will undoubtedly have a considerable impact going forward.

An article from the Guardian claimed that above-average American football players regressed below the mean standard on their comeback from the injury while only the very best could top the middle ground.

In addition to this, Luyindama has hardly set the ground alight on the elite stage this term – playing against European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stages.

Do Wolves need a new CB this summer?

100%! Vote Nope. Vote

But this change-up in competition merely exploited the centre-back’s weaknesses.

On average, his fouls doubled from one per game to two whilst he was dribbled past three times as much, going from just 0.5 times each match in the Super Lig to 1.5 times in the UCL, via WhoScored.

He also dropped off aerially despite being a monstrous presence, managing to win only 1.3 duels in the air compared to 4.4 in his domestic league.

This only spells trouble for Wolves as they have lofty ambitions to become a regular feature in the big time with chairman Jeff Shi even touting them for the title in the future.

Nuno simply must swerve any advance for Luyindama this summer. It’s truly a no-go.

AND in other news, could this Serie A star be the next Adama Traore for the Wolves chief?