Jamie O’Hara’s £5m Wolves career nosedived

When Wolves handed £5m to Tottenham for the services of Jamie O’Hara on a permanent basis, one presumes that nobody associated with the Midlands-based club saw it as a bad deal.

The midfielder had just enjoyed a stint on loan at Molineux, where he scored three goals in 13 appearances including one crucial strike against Blackburn on the final day of the season, which helped keep Wolves in the Premier League.

O’Hara had also netted the club’s Goal of the Season against Midlands rivals West Brom, a strike that even Mick McCarthy said had helped the Dartford-born man build up a rapport with the supporters.

So, what went wrong?

Well, by O’Hara’s own admission, he let the celebrity lifestyle go to his head.

He admits that he should’ve just focused on his football – there was also a time where he became embroiled in an argument with supporters – and as time went on, things became more and more sour at Molineux for the ex-Tottenham man.

O’Hara eventually dropped into the Championship with Wolves, refusing to play under Terry Connor and instead undergoing surgery when the club needed him – as The Birmingham Mail reported.

His contract was eventually cancelled by the club, but how much did Wolves pay for what the midfielder actually did on the pitch?

Well, across his 57 appearances for Wolves, O’Hara only scored six goals and registered eight assists.

Take his £5m transfer fee into account, and you’d discover – with a bit of quick maths – that the 33-year-old cost £625k per assist, which is a fair bit in all honesty.

The 2011 signing quickly went from hero to zero at Molineux, to say the least.

What should’ve been a romantic stint in the Midlands after a heroic loan spell eventually turned into a soap opera, and one presumes that O’Hara has a lot of regrets about his time at Molineux.

