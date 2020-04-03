Pape Cisse would be another Wolves transfer disaster

Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t make too many additions during the summer transfer window, but it is awfully telling that two of the players that joined have already seen the exit door at Molineux.

One of which was Jesus Vallejo, who ultimately struggled with the demands of the Premier League. After dropping one clanger, he was rarely trusted by Nuno Santo ever again as he made a total of just seven appearances, only one start was in the top-flight, and that was in their biggest defeat of the season – a 5-2 to Chelsea.

It’s clear to see that English football is a different ball game as the 23-year-old arrived with experience in La Liga for parent club Real Madrid and in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt.

This week, the west Midlands outfit have been linked to what could become a similar case, should they win the race for the player.

According to Sdna, Wolves along with West Ham, Palace and Sheffield United are all interested in Olympiacos’ 6 foot 6 colossus Pape Abou Cisse this summer, and any move could cost the club around €20m (£17.5m).

However, this is something Nuno must avoid otherwise he’ll be staring down the barrel at yet another transfer mistake at the club.

The 24-year-old is capped on the international stage for Senegal and has been playing in Greece’s top tier – but just like with Vallejo, he’d arrive with no experience in England.

Despite Cisse finding the net against Arsenal in the Europa League, and subsequently earning him a place in the Team of the Week, it isn’t enough to suggest that he could deal with the step-up in quality that a switch would bring.

And thus, the Portuguese boss must rethink his thoughts behind this one as there must be far better options than this Olympiacos titan.

