Wolves’ Pedro Neto provides training update

Members of Nuno Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers squad are doing all they can to stay fit ahead of any potential return to action in the next couple of months.

English football is currently in lockdown with the Premier League not expected back until Apri 30th at the earliest.

Many teams have cancelled training, leaving players to keep up their fitness levels on their own accord.

Which appears to be the case at Wolves, too, with winger Pedro Neto posting a video to Instagram of him doing sprints.

Accompanying the post was a two-word caption, which described the video as “hard work” and it’s sparked a reaction from his Molineux teammate, Joao Moutinho.

His fellow countryman replied in Portuguese with three words and a tongue-out emoji, suggesting it was a light-hearted joke to which Neto laughed off.

Both will surely be desperate to get back on the pitch sometime soon with the west Midlanders on track to contend for the top seven in the Premier League once again as well as having a huge shot at possible Europa League glory.

For true Wolves fans only: How much did each of these players cost?

