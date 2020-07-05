QUIZ: Can you answer these 10 questions about Mick McCarthy’s stint as Wolverhampton Wanderers boss?

Arriving at Molineux during a significant period of overhaul for the club, Mick McCarthy made slow but steady process as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

His first season at the club saw him radically revamp the squad, with experienced players such as Paul Ince, Kenny Miller and Darren Anderton departing and younger talents including Karl Henry, Jay Bothroyd and Michael Kightly coming in.

Having missed out on promotion narrowly in his first two seasons as boss, Wolves secured their return to the big time in 2009, with McCarthy’s free-scoring side impressing throughout the season.

Following their promotion to the Premier League Wolves were never able to fully establish themselves as a force in the top flight, but nonetheless McCarthy kept them up in consecutive seasons, before being sacked in 2012 as his side slid towards the bottom of the league.

With football back underway and Wolves chasing a place in the top four, we look back on the career of Mick McCarthy at Molineux and are testing your knowledge of his Wolves career…