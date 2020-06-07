 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2019/20 season?

by James Jones @ByJamesJones share
7/6/2020 | 07:10pm

The return of football in mid-June gives Wolves a big chance to secure a top-six Premier League finish.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side also have an outside chance of finishing in the top four, with just five points separating themselves and fourth-placed Chelsea. Many will think that’s out of reach, but it’s difficult to tell how clubs are going to react to having to play out the rest of the season behind closed doors. Anything could happen.

But before football gets back underway, where asking Wolves fans what they remember of their club’s 19/20 season so far. With three months since a ball was last kicked at Molineux Stadium, this quiz is much harder than it looks…

1 of 15

What position are Wolves in the Premier League table?

