Wolves striker Raul Jimenez sends transfer message

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has issued an interesting transfer message during a recent interview with Marca, which gives light on his current situation at the west Midlands outfit.

What’s he said?

With the world of football under lockdown, many players appear to be doing what they can to keep their fitness levels ticking over just like Molineux teammate Joao Moutinho, who was seen lugging a wheelbarrow full of wood on Instagram earlier this week.

But the Wolves talisman took some time out to give Mexico’s version of Marca a few words, where he revealed some insight into his future.

He said:

“I see a lot of people talking and saying that ‘he’s for a Top 6 team’. Right now we are in fifth place and we are not behind anything of those teams. I mean, apart from Liverpool who are way above this season, I think we are fighting as equals with everyone else: We beat City twice, we beat Tottenham once, we tied with United. They bought me for €40m, they won’t sell me for less. There is no release clause, but the clubs here, it is different how they are managed.”

Transfer message

There have been plenty of reports in previous transfer windows linking the Mexican hotshot to some big-name club, including Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and even La Liga giants Real Madrid, as per the Mirror.

While Football.London have suggested that Spurs should move for the 28-year-old striker as he’s someone that could be the difference for Jose Mourinho’s side next term.

However, when taking a look at the standings, Wolves sit sixth place, just five points behind fourth and well ahead of the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Jimenez will continue to attract the plaudits, as well as the speculation, should his rich vein of form continue when the season resumes. He has scored 22 goals and also laid on ten assists from 42 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

With everything still to play for, it would be hard to see the frontman leaving Molineux anytime soon.

