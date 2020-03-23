 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wolves fans react to Real Madrid's interest in Jimenez

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 23/3/2020 | 08:50am

According to Spanish publication Don Balon Real Madrid are interested in Raul Jimenez, and that report has got several fans talking – with one or two fearing the worst.

The Mexico international has been a key player for the midlands outfit since joining two years ago so there will undoubtedly be interest in him this summer, though it would be surprising if he made the move to Los Blancos.

He may have made 32 goal contributions in 44 games this season but he lacks the global appeal that the Spanish giants often look for in their signings, and he also has limited experience playing in the Champions League.

Can you see Jimenez leaving this summer?

Yes

No

As a result, some Wolves fans think a move is unlikely to happen, and given he is rated £45m by Transfermarkt the club would likely drive a high price for his services, and that could put off potential suitors.

If not Real Madrid, interest will likely come elsewhere, and Wolves may have to begin preparing for a transfer window where they come under significant pressure to sell the likes of Jimenez, Adama Traore and Diogo Jota, with the latter also being linked with a move away recently.

Jimenez has played in every league game this season and therefore losing him could severely impact the team, their style of play, and ultimately their attacking prowess.

Some supporters understand the consequences his absence could have as a result, and given the size of the club interested they already feel that he may be on his way out of the door.

