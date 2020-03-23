Wolves fans react to Real Madrid’s interest in Jimenez

According to Spanish publication Don Balon Real Madrid are interested in Raul Jimenez, and that report has got several fans talking – with one or two fearing the worst.

The Mexico international has been a key player for the midlands outfit since joining two years ago so there will undoubtedly be interest in him this summer, though it would be surprising if he made the move to Los Blancos.

He may have made 32 goal contributions in 44 games this season but he lacks the global appeal that the Spanish giants often look for in their signings, and he also has limited experience playing in the Champions League.

As a result, some Wolves fans think a move is unlikely to happen, and given he is rated £45m by Transfermarkt the club would likely drive a high price for his services, and that could put off potential suitors.

Cannot travel for months…He ain’t going nowhere…end of xxx — Billywiseman (@Billywi62142167) March 21, 2020

Join the queue — Richard Grice (@gricey88) March 21, 2020

Can’t see this happening as much as I love Raúl he just ain’t Real quality plus they are going to need millions to get Mbappe 🤔 — Bal Sahota (@DingleBal) March 21, 2020

Absolute rubbish it’s a sign that the news guys are trying to justify there’re existence — A Richards + Zen (@ARichards1877) March 21, 2020

Don Balon, must be true… — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) March 21, 2020

i love raúl but honestly why would they be interested in him — SWEEDLES (@SWEEDLES26) March 21, 2020

If not Real Madrid, interest will likely come elsewhere, and Wolves may have to begin preparing for a transfer window where they come under significant pressure to sell the likes of Jimenez, Adama Traore and Diogo Jota, with the latter also being linked with a move away recently.

Jimenez has played in every league game this season and therefore losing him could severely impact the team, their style of play, and ultimately their attacking prowess.

Some supporters understand the consequences his absence could have as a result, and given the size of the club interested they already feel that he may be on his way out of the door.

@aadamperager there’s our chance of ever getting top 4 gone 😳 — AMBER BOWEN (@AmberBowen8488) March 22, 2020

