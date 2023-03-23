Wolverhampton Wanderers are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Previous failed deal

The Portuguese only made the move to the Parc des Princes from Lille last summer but has been heavily out of favour, having spent four separate periods on the sidelines through injury.

Christophe Galtier’s player’s contract isn’t due to expire until 2027 but that hasn’t stopped Julen Lopetegui from setting his sights on him, and it’s not the first time he’s attracted interest from Molineux.

Sky Sports reported in 2021 that the Old Gold were in talks regarding a loan deal for the 25-year-old on deadline day but a move failed to materialise due to Lille refusing to lower their option to buy fee during negotiations.

The Latest: Wolves monitoring Sanches

According to 90min, PSG are ‘prepared to part ways’ with Sanches at the end of the season and there are already a whole host of clubs lining up to secure his services.

Wolves, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa all ‘appreciate’ the midfielder and are being ‘kept informed’ of his situation in the French capital.

The English clubs hold a ‘significant interest’ in their target, who is claimed to have been ‘courted’ by some of his potential suitors even before his move to PSG.

Italian giants AC Milan are also ‘keen’ on completing a deal.

The Verdict: Neves successor?

Sanches has been dubbed a ‘top-class roaming playmaker’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and with captain Ruben Neves reportedly ready to quit this summer, he would be the perfect successor.

The Adidas-sponsored ace currently ranks in the 97th percentile for most progressive passes per game and this desire to push his team higher up the pitch and contribute to efforts in the final third has proven to be effective when it comes to finding the back of the net.

The Lisbon native has scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists since the start of his career, which has seen him win 15 trophies at both club and international level, bringing a much-needed winning mentality to the Midlands.

Lopetegui’s target also has the versatility to operate in all five positions across the midfield, making him an attractive option on the market and indeed one to have at the boss’ disposal.

Finally, Sanches shares the same agent as nine of the current Wolves players - Jorge Mendes' GestiFute - so this could potentially give them an edge over their competitors when it comes to trying to get a deal over the line.