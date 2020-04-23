Report: Wolves agree deal for Loris Karius but deal makes little sense

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a loan deal for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, according to reports in Turkey.

What does the report say?

Karius has spent the last two seasons on loan at Besiktas, but appears keen on a return to England this summer.

The German is contracted at Liverpool until 2021 and is now being linked with a move to Wolves.

According to reports in Turkey, Wolves have agreed a deal to take Karius on loan next season, whenever that is set to begin.

The current number one at Molineux is Rui Patricio, but it appears Karius is being targeted as a back-up option given that the existing number two John Ruddy is set to see his contract expire in the summer.

Bizarre move

Any move for Karius from Wolves would be something of a surprise given the German’s reputation for high profile errors.

Ruddy, a former England international and a player who made 45 starts during Wolves’ promotion campaign, is a solid back-up option and while he may be out of contract, offering him a new deal would appear the smarter – and safer – option.

Of course, Ruddy could be keen to earn a number one shirt elsewhere, but swapping him for Karius does not appear the best decision and appears to be a risky move given Karius’ current reputation.