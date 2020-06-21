Revealed: The referees Wolves will want to see more of in future

Wolves are very much a club in the ascendency and there is no limit to that they can achieve under the stewardship of Nuno Espirito Santo and the talented squad he and a certain Jorge Mendes have compiled at Molineux.

They have taken the step up to the Premier League like a duck to water, as well as European football. However, they have sometimes had to achieve it the hard way, with referees sometimes failing to give them the rub of the green when it comes to contentious decisions.

VAR isn’t helping matters either; who can forget the decision to cancel out what would have been Willy Boly’s match-winning header against Leicester a few months back?

So, which referees really have it in for Wolves and who dishes out the most cards against them? The good people at TOFFS have compiled some top-line research that analyses the data from officials and gives football fans a definitive overview of which refs have it in for their clubs.

Will Wolves fans be surprised at the results?

You can see the full report compiled by Abbey Green at TOFFS here.