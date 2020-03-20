Wolves’ Romain Saiss deserves more recognition

For Wolves and manager Nuno Espirito Santo, 2019/20 has been another season of success and progression, and they will hope they still get the chance to complete it with silverware on the line.

They have many players who have grabbed the headlines this season, with the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez repeatedly signed out by fans for praise.

By comparison, one player who often gets overlooked when it comes to plaudits is Romain Saiss, yet the 29-year-old has more than played his part, both on and off the pitch.

Is Romain Saiss an unsung hero?

He has played an important role in Wolves’ rise having joined the club at the beginning of the Championship promotion season, and has since proved himself a great character to have around the dressing room.

That is likely key to maintaining morale, but he has helped the Midlands outfit to crucial results this term, both in the Premier League and Europa League, with the image below displaying his strength and resilience in defence.

The Morocco international played a key part in the 3-2 home win over Man City, where that image comes from, and also featured in the memorable away win against the Champions.

In fact, he has lost just six times in 25 Premier League games, partly because of his return of 1.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per league game.

His pass accuracy of 79% in all competitions also show how useful he is to Nuno’s style of playing out from the back, so much so that Wolves barely missed Willy Boly earlier in the season after he suffered a broken leg.

To further evidence his unsung hero status, he ranks eighth in the squad judging by WhoScored average ratings – with 6.8 – placing him ahead of the likes of Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio and even skipper Conor Coady.

