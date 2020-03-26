Wolves interested in Ruben Neves-esque player

According to le10sport, Wolves are interested in signing Morgan Sanson from Marseille, while West Ham are also still keen on acquiring him having seen a bid rejected in the past.

What’s the word, then?

Well, the French outlet state that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are interested in signing the 25-year-old, who has enjoyed a fine campaign so far under ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas.

Sanson has scored five goals while also registering four assists from a centre-midfield position, whereas he also records 2.2 tackles per game – proving to be an excellent box-to-box operator who excels in multiple areas of the game.

The report also reveals that West Ham saw a €30m offer rejected by Marseille, which gives you some sort of indication as to how highly the Ligue 1 side value their No.8 – according to Transfermarkt, he is rated at £25.2m.

Who is better?

What kind of player is he?

Well, The Birmingham Mail described Sanson as: “like Ruben Neves but with an edge – if maybe not quite the same level of genius.”

That should tell you a lot about the type of player the ex-France U21 international is.

Sanson takes 1.4 shots per game, completes 1.4 dribbles per game and also records 1.1 key passes per game – he appears to be a jack of all trades.

He is traditionally a centre-midfielder, but his WhoScored page states that he can also play in an attacking-midfield position, which would give Nuno a nice option of whether to play him alongside Neves and Joao Moutinho in a midfield three, or slightly ahead of them where he can trouble the goal more often.

At 25 years of age, Sanson has plenty of time on his side and is clearly a valued asset – Villas-Boas has handed him 26 starts in Ligue 1 this term.

If he is anything like Neves, Nuno could have another gem on his hands if Wolves can sign the Frenchman.

