QUIZ: The Wolves Transfer Conundrum

Wolves have taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and are arguably one of the top eight clubs in the country right now, if not the top six.

The incredible work in the transfer market, ably assisted by Jorge Mendes’ client list, has seen Nuno Espírito Santo create an exciting, vibrant team and a squad that is the envy of many within the Premier League. There really is no end to what this team can achieve, providing they can keep this whole setup together.

Like all clubs, Wolves’ journey has been a work in progress and for every successful signing like Raul Jimenez, there has been a Jamie O’Hara that hasn’t duly delivered over the past 10 years.

In the latest Wolves quiz, we are challenging you supporters to see if you can remember how much you spent on a collection of players; some that were good, some that were bad and some that were damn right ugly.

There are 15 transfer fees to navigate, let’s see how good your Wolves knowledge is…