Wolves must strengthen in key areas says Tim Spiers

Wolves will look to build on yet another successful season next term and to do that Tim Spiers of The Athletic suggests that Nuno Espirito Santo should look to upgrade two positions in the squad.

What did he say?

The Midlands outfit are on course to achieve yet again could even end the year with silverware and Champions League qualification.

It is therefore a big test for them to continue their upward trajectory, but with the current manager and squad in place there is no reason why that can’t happen, particularly if they make the most of the transfer window.

In recent windows Wolves have looked to youth with signings such as Luke Matheson, Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao, so it will be interesting to see if Nuno changes direction and brings in players that are first-team ready.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Spiers spoke about recruitment strategy, and outlined what the club should be searching for:

“Personally I think they need a top class centre half, a ‘number 10’ as an alternative option (although Nuno may think they’ve got this covered with Gibbs-White, Jordao and maybe even Neto like we saw at Southampton away) and a back-up to Jimenez, if Campana isn’t that man.”

Much of Wolves’ transfer plans could depend on the outcome of the current season, as whether or not they will be competing in Europe next season can affect finances as well as squad size, though they have coped well with the amount of players they have currently.

What should Nuno do this summer?

Time for youngsters to breakthrough?

Wolves have had tremendous joy thanks to their first-team this season but the young players making strides in the team is another huge positive to take.

While Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season with 31 appearances it has been the turn of summer signings like Pedro Neto and Max Kilman to shine this time around, and they have looked at place in the Premier League.

Nuno could envisage a long-term future for the pair in his starting line-up, and that may mean the Portuguese boss may not need to chase big-name signings all summer long.

However, although he has spent three months out injured Gibbs-White has not enjoyed much game time this season – featuring just four times in the league in total.

That may indicate a lack of trust from Nuno in the big matches, and therefore he may look to add experience to his squad, particularly if his side is competing in the Champions League – which remains a distinct possibility if the remaining league matches are fulfilled.

Despite that, Neto and Kilman should get their chance given their impressive performances in 2019/20.

One thing for sure is that Nuno has some big decisions to make.

