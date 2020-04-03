The Verdict: Should Wolves sign Franck Kessie this summer?

Wolverhampton Wanderers could go back in for one of their former targets this summer and our writers have given their verdicts on the potential move.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is being monitored by the west Midlanders as well as West Ham ahead of a possible end of season switch to the Premier League.

Nuno Santo was previously in for the box-to-box powerhouse during pre-season and again ahead of the January transfer window, so maybe it’ll be third time lucky for his Molineux-based side.

Kessie is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, although it remains to be seen how much the 23-year-old would cost Wolves.

He’s featured 25 times this season for the Serie A titans, so you’d imagine he wouldn’t come on the cheap.

Here’s what we think about the speculation…

Jack Saville

“Nuno could be making a huge blunder with a deal for Franck Kessie.

“The AC Milan regular’s form is erratic and Nuno would need to work wonders to make him a valuable asset in the Premier League.

“Boasting a passing accuracy of 88.1%, and given the fact he is dispossessed just 1.2 times per game, there’s no doubt the 23-year-old is neat and tidy in possession of the ball, but he is simply not effective enough in recovering possession to merit a move to Molineux.

“Kessie has averaged just 1.7 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per Serie A appearance this season while, by comparison, Joao Moutinho has made 2.7 and 1.4 respectively.

“If Wolves wish to progress and challenge the elite in English football, they’ll need to land a vastly superior long-term replacement for Moutinho at the base of the midfield.”

James Beavis

“There is a reason Franck Kessie was once compared to Yaya Toure, and that’s because he is a good football player.

“Yes, he may not have quite hit the heights with Serie A giants AC Milan, but it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have that potential and quality to still be unlocked in those central areas.

“Look at Adama Traore, for example. The Spaniard was far from the finished article when he moved to Molineux from Middlesbrough, but now he is arguably one of the best in his position in the Premier League thanks to how Nuno Santo has developed him.

“If Wolves did get a deal over the line for Kessie, Santo could turn him into another Traore and finally have his long-term Joao Moutinho replacement at Molineux.

“Fosun would strike gold again by signing the 23-year-old.”

Lewis Blain

“As I have previously written about here, the addition of Kessie to Wolves’ midfield armoury would be an astute acquisition as it would allow Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho to thrive further forward up the pitch.

“Nuno is crying out for a proper defensive midfielder that can help protect his back three as Leander Dendoncker has been a bit hit-and-miss as seen by his recent exclusions from the starting XI.

“Kessie would bring the solution to Molineux with him averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.7 fouls per game in Serie A this season. That added bite could be the necessary factor to bring success through an elite and industrious midfield trio at Wolves.”

