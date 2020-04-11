Two unsung Wolves players who have impressed this season

Since their promotion in 2018, Wolves have been flying through the Premier League, particularly this season as they sit in sixth place, five points behind a Champions League spot.

Nuno Espírito Santo can be thankful for the likes of goal-machine Raul Jiménez, but what about the other top performers who may have slipped under the radar?

Pedro Neto

The 20-year-old forward has really forced his way ahead of other youngsters looking for valuable first team time. Neto has bagged himself four goals and four assists this season, including a crucial away goal against Olympiakos in March.

In comparison to some of his fellow attacking teammates, Neto averages a higher passing accuracy (82.6%), than Diogo Jota (78.6%) and Adama Traore (73.6%) who have started 14 and 15 more league games than the 20-year-old respectively. The Portuguese youngster also delivered a scare to Liverpool earlier in the season, only to see what would’ve been his first Premier League goal chalked off by VAR.

Since joining Wolves, Neto’s market value has shot up by 360%, taking him from £2.25m to £10.35m in just nine months, which is apt given the impact he’s had on the team. Without his contributions, Nuno’s side would have drawn against Southampton back in January after Neto’s strike set the tone for the comeback.

With increased talks of other clubs looking to sign Traore, the 2020/21 season could – and should be – Neto’s time in the spotlight.

Rui Patrício

A goalkeeper rarely gets the plaudits he deserves but in this case, it’s almost criminal. Patrício has been a vital asset to Wolves’ campaign as they look to push for Champions League football when the season resumes.

At 32 years of age, Patrício has kept more clean sheets (8), than Bernd Leno (7) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (6) and has conceded less goals (34) than Chelsea (39) and Spurs (40).

The Portuguese shot-stopper has saved two penalties this term, joint-highest out of the entire league alongside Norwich’s Tim Krul. Without Patrício’s heroics in goal to deny Raheem Sterling and Paul Pogba, Wolves would have dropped four points across the two matches, potentially putting them in 10th place in the table.

A composed and consistent goalkeeper is difficult to find, but Wolves have managed to uncover a superb talent and credit is owed to the Portuguese powerhouse.