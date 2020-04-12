Two Wolves players who have let Nuno down this season

Since their promotion into the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have proved that the top-flight of English football is where they truly belong.

But who has dipped in form since the Midlands side rose into the limelight for their bold performances?

Rúben Neves

A favourite for Fantasy Premier League players last season but has gone a little under the radar this time round. Neves – known for his sensational set-pieces – has registered just two goals and one assist this season. He is still on track for catching last campaign’s tally of four goals and three assists but his more intricate stats are lagging behind.

Neves averaged 2.1 interceptions last season with his current amount coming up as 1.4 with a higher pass accuracy (81.2%) than this term’s (78.8%).

His last five appearances for Wolves saw him muster up just two shots on target and make three key passes. The Portuguese international has also been guilty of losing possession 50 times in those matches, as well as losing 13 duels.

Jonny Otto

With a WhoScored rating of just 6.8, Jonny hasn’t really been up to scratch this season. In his last five games for Wolves, the Spaniard has lost possession a staggering 74 times as well as being dribbled past on 14 different occasions.

For a side challenging for a top four spot, a leaky defence isn’t a problem they want on their hands, particularly if there’s one weak link. Compared to his fellow defenders, Jonny averages less clearances per match (1) than teammates Matt Doherty (1.3), Conor Coady (3.2) and Romain Saïss (3.7).

With a solid back-line to lean on, defensive mishaps can often be easily covered up, but it seems opposition sides are discovering Wolves’ pressure point and have been targeting Jonny. The 26-year-old is dribbled past more times on average per game (1.7) than any of his defensive partners who all average 0.5 times per match.

The versatile defender’s market value has done nothing but rise since he joined Wolves and it’s likely to stay that way, but only if errors are acknowledged and tweaked before more dangerous teams catch on.

Who has been worse for Wolves this season?

What do you think, Wolves fans? Do you agree with the above or has there been worse performers this season?