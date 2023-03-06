Wolverhampton Wanderers pushed up to 13th in the Premier League table at the weekend as Julen Lopetegui's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday.

Adama Traore's thumping second-half finish was enough to secure all three points and a seventh league win of the season for the club, which has lifted them five points clear of the relegation zone.

It has been a difficult campaign for Wolves as they continue to battle against the drop, instead of competing for a place in Europe for next season, but there have been some positives to take from the season so far.

How much is Hugo Bueno worth now?

One positive for the club to take has been the emergence of academy full-back Hugo Bueno in the first team as the young defender has burst into the senior side and become a regular.

The defender is currently out with an injury but has played 15 times in the Premier League this season and started 13 of those matches - despite coming into the campaign with zero first-team appearances.

In April of last year, Football Transfers placed his expected transfer value (xTV) at just £266k (€300k) as the defender had yet to make his senior bow, although the Spaniard was catching the eye at youth level, with U21 coach James Collins hailing the talent's "threatening" attacking play.

He produced four goals and seven assists in 16 Premier League 2 outings for the U21 side in the 2021/22 campaign and his form for the academy side was enough to earn him a chance in the first team this term.

The left-back has made himself a regular in the Premier League and his statistics indicate that he is adapting well to consistent football at senior level.

Bueno has made 2.4 tackles and interceptions per match - winning 51% of his duels - and created 0.7 chances per game for his teammates, which shows that the youngster is making an impact at both ends of the pitch and holding his own in physical contests in spite of his age and inexperience.

His form in the top flight has led to his market value soaring. At the time of writing, Football Transfers rate his xTV at an impressive £9.3m (€10.5m), which is an increase of a whopping 3,396% in the space of around one year.

The Spaniard's emergence as a regular first-team starter for Wolves in the Premier League has been reflected in his value and this shows that the club have struck gold by unearthing the youngster's talent, as his rising price could result in a big payday in the future if they decide to cash in on him.

Hopefully, Lopetegui can carry on the fine work that was done by the likes of Collins and Bruno Lage before him by ultimately developing Bueno into a top-class left-back.