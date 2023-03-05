Wolves picked up another three points in their fight for Premier League survival on Saturday as Adama Traore's goal was enough for the win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Julen Lopetegui's side had slipped back into the relegation mixup with recent defeats against Liverpool and Bournemouth but are now up to 13th after their 1-0 triumph against a lacklustre Spurs side.

Although the away side would hit the bar through Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro, Lopetegui's men held out for a clean sheet and took the lead late on thanks to Traore's emphatic volley.

Who was Wolves' best player vs Spurs?

The Spanish winger will undoubtedly dominate the headlines after scoring the only goal of the game but January signing Craig Dawson was once again a rock at the back, with his addition at Molineux a significant catalyst in the Old Gold's upturn in form in 2023.

As per Sofascore, the former West Ham man would earn a strong 7.4/10 rating for his performance, with only Jose Sa (8.3), Raul Jimenez (7.6) and Ruben Neves (7.5) earning higher from every player to feature in the game from both sides.

The experienced centre-back was rarely troubled by Harry Kane, as he won 100% of his aerial duels in the game, with the England captain failing to register a single shot on target in the 90 minutes.

The Spurs striker also struggled with his passing, completing just 16 passes compared to his season average of 21.8 in the Premier League, which suggests that Dawson, and the rest of the Wolves defence, well and truly got the better of him at Molineux.

The 32-year-old would also contribute a remarkable eight clearances and two blocked shots in the game, which was more than any other player, and a significant increase on his average of 5.2 clearances and 1.3 blocks per game in a Wolves shirt.

While it was always expected that the Englishman would be a strong leader at the back for Wolves from a defensive perspective, his distribution was also assured throughout, as he lost possession on just three occasions and registered an impressive 93% pass accuracy after completing 39/42 passes.

Michail Antonio labelled the powerful defender "unbelievable" during his time at West Ham and he is already proving to live up to that tag in the Midlands, particularly against the Londoners this weekend.

Indeed, Wolves fans are beginning to see precisely why he established himself as such a fan favourite at the London Stadium, as he helped them to another clean sheet and win on Saturday afternoon.

With the Hammers still in relegation trouble after their 4-0 thrashing by Brighton on Saturday, it seems as if their loss was very much Wolves' gain with Dawson.