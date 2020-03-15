Wolves’ Diogo Jota being targeted by Arsenal

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have added Wolves’ Diogo Jota to their summer transfer shortlist.

What’s the latest?

The Gunners will be preparing for the next stage under Mikel Arteta and have a fresh opportunity to pick themselves up, and according to The Daily Mail, view Jota as a suitable addition due to the variety of attributes that he possesses.

Arsenal are at risk of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer and could therefore be lining up the Portuguese ace as a potential replacement.

How do you rate Diogo Jota's 2019/20 campaign so far?

Outstanding Vote Not good enough Vote Time will tell Vote

Meanwhile, the report also hints at potential interest in Wolves trio Adama Traore, Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Better off staying at Molineux

Wolves’ recent success meant it was always going to be just a matter of time before some of the big clubs came calling for their star men, and although Jota got off to a slow start in front of goal, he is now making up for lost time having found the target on 15 occasions.

A hat-trick against Espanyol and a goal-scoring display against Spurs a few days later really summed up the quality the 23-year-old possesses, and the Midlands outfit should be confident of fetching a high fee for him should they decide to sell.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

There is little reason for them to come to that conclusion, however, particularly as Wolves have outperformed the Gunners in both the Premier League and the Europa League this campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo has brought the best out of Jota, and it’s unsurprising that he has such a stellar record in his time under the Portuguese manager – the forward has scored 27 goals and provided a further 30 assists in 158 total games.

Of course there is always the factor of money to consider, with Jota arguably being paid below his worth at £55,000 a week. However, if he maintains his form he should see that situation change sooner rather than later.

For true Wolves fans only: How much did each of these players cost?

1 of 15 How much did Wolves pay to sign Raul Jimenez from Benfica? £20m £25m £33m £30m

Moreover, it would be a slight risk if the former Atletico Madrid player made the move to North London. Danny Ings, for example, is now thriving at Southampton with 15 league goals this term after a three-year spell at Anfield where he only featured 25 times – though he did endure significant injury problems.

The continued form of Jamie Vardy should also offer Jota inspiration, as the Leicester man has consistently scored goals, with 19 in the league in 2019/20. And now he could be rewarded for staying at the King Power Stadium by qualifying for the Champions League – an achievement Wolves are not too far away from considering they are in sixth.

It is exactly why Wolves’ key forward should ignore interest from elsewhere and stay put for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Wolves’ boss now has a big decision to make moving forward after a performance on Thursday night…