Wolves fans unleash fury at Morgan Gibbs-White

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 04:30pm

Wolves supporters have been unleashing fury at their young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this week after he was seen breaking the UK government’s lockdown regulations to attend a party in London.

The Daily Mail shared footage of the 21-year-old chatting with friends despite posting a warning to Instagram several weeks ago, asking people to “only go out if completely necessary.”

Gibbs-White was already a divisive figure for his performances on the pitch, which has seen some members of the Wolf Pack blast him on multiple occasions, but now they believe his Molineux career is over following this latest revelation.

The England U21 international, who has previously had ambitions to pick up the captains armband, has featured 67 times for Wolves since breaking into the first-team, including 13 appearances this campaign.

It remains to be seen how the west Midlands outfit will punish the midfielder – if at all, but that is something that even his own fanbase would like to see for acting so carelessly.

Here’s what has been said about the incident so far…

