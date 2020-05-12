Wolves fans unleash fury at Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolves supporters have been unleashing fury at their young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this week after he was seen breaking the UK government’s lockdown regulations to attend a party in London.

The Daily Mail shared footage of the 21-year-old chatting with friends despite posting a warning to Instagram several weeks ago, asking people to “only go out if completely necessary.”

Should Wolves cut ties with Gibbs-White now?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Gibbs-White was already a divisive figure for his performances on the pitch, which has seen some members of the Wolf Pack blast him on multiple occasions, but now they believe his Molineux career is over following this latest revelation.

The England U21 international, who has previously had ambitions to pick up the captains armband, has featured 67 times for Wolves since breaking into the first-team, including 13 appearances this campaign.

For true Wolves fans only: How much did each of these players cost?

1 of 15 How much did Wolves pay to sign Raul Jimenez from Benfica? £20m £25m £33m £30m

It remains to be seen how the west Midlands outfit will punish the midfielder – if at all, but that is something that even his own fanbase would like to see for acting so carelessly.

Here’s what has been said about the incident so far…

Nuno will not like this I'm thinking wolves career over — Smasher1 (@Smasher114) May 12, 2020

Oh dear, Nuno will be raging. Along with his awful FIFA performance last week, can't see him being at the club much longer. Disappointing. #wwfc https://t.co/y8rafmFDQi — Mathew Howell (@bigmat1982) May 12, 2020

Get rid of him, absolute disgrace https://t.co/fIUku5jkh3 — Joe🐺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Joedavieswwfc) May 12, 2020

Good excuse to get rid, better late than never. Idiot. https://t.co/8cULeU0gtr — Ronnie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonnieH95) May 12, 2020

if this is true punishment should be harsh from @Wolves, should be setting an example of professionalism not stupidity. — Matthew Wilkes. (@mattwgn1983) May 12, 2020

Punishment has to be severe, and in all honesty the harshest available. Nuno was ruthless with Barry Douglas when they clashed around rules, and he was a fan favourite! — ◾️ Scott Patterson ️◾ (@scottyp_1991) May 12, 2020

Absolute idiot — Laura Horton (@LauraHorton_) May 12, 2020

Throw the book at him. An example has to be showed. — chris (@chrisatthe) May 12, 2020

wasteman — joey (@StatmanJoey) May 12, 2020

If true, I think this may be the end of him at Wolves. — (@andywilis62) May 12, 2020

Sack him, we won’t miss him. — Wolfman. #NOTMYPRIMEMINISTER #FBPE (@1Pembswolf) May 12, 2020

MGW not the talent we thought. This will only hasten his exit to Championship or League 1 — StoneWolf (@Stonewolf68) May 12, 2020

Sell him — Dann (@dan0991adamz) May 12, 2020

Not good enough anyway, 5-10 better players in my street than him, one trick pony with no end product, and no he ain’t young still — Jayy (@Jaywolvesfc) May 12, 2020

What a shame… lost respect for the lad — James Dickson (@Dicksonn96) May 12, 2020

If true, Unforgivable, should not be allowed near any other squad members for a long long time if you know what I mean — Silent Bob (@silentbob1957) May 12, 2020

Bye bye Morgan — Elizabeth Barr (@lizzba) May 12, 2020

AND in other news, Spurs backed to sign Wolves ace on one condition…