Adama Traore proved his worth at Wolves last week as he smashed home the winning goal in the 1-0 win against Spurs.

Although the Spaniard has struggled to replicate the form he showed in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, his pace and power mean he can always provide a threat in the top flight, particularly on the counter attack.

Could Adama Traore leave Wolves this summer?

Unfortunately for Julen Lopetegui, the former Barcelona man looks to have his heart set on leaving Molineux this summer when his £55k-per-week contract expires, just a few years after the Old Gold valued the wide man at an eye-watering £80m.

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer inside Dean Jones provided the latest on Traore's situation at Wolves.

He said: "Wolves would give Traoré a new contract tomorrow if he wanted to stay. They would give him a big deal, no problem.

"But the fact a deal hasn't been signed yet tells you everything you need to know and that's that he has his eye on a transfer.”

How could Traore's exit impact Wolves?

After the weekend's win against Spurs, The Athletic claimed there were no ongoing negotiations between Wolves and Traore over a new deal, although Lopetegui is said to be keen on extending his stay at Molineux.

Since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, the La Masia graduate has gone on to make 183 appearances for the club, with an arguably disappointing return of just 14 goals and 19 assists.

His best season for the club was comfortably in the 2019/20 campaign, when he notched an impressive four goals and nine assists in the Premier League, attracting the interest of some of the top sides in England after some memorable displays.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo sang his praises in 2020, saying: “What a player… a fantastic player. We’re delighted to have him and to work (with him). So talented. Unique. Adama is amazing.”

Despite his form declining since then, with just two goals and one assist to his name so far this term, the 27-year-old's raw pace simply cannot be replicated elsewhere and Wolves will definitely miss the uncertainty he can bring on the pitch should he depart this summer.

In that aspect for Lopetegui, the winger is arguably irreplaceable, as few players in world football can match his combination of speed and strength. Indeed, not even anyone in the squad at Molineux comes remotely close to matching his lung-bursting strides and brute force.

As such, the Spanish manager would surely be heartbroken to see his compatriot go after turning things around for the Old Gold in his time at the club. Indeed, Traore could well be a key cog in the wheel should he stay.