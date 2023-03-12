Wolves will be looking to further distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three when they travel to take on Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Julen Lopetegui's side picked up another vital three points in their battle against relegation when they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Molineux but they face another tough test against another top-four hopeful this afternoon.

However, with Eddie Howe's side having struggled of late, while the Old Gold have looked much improved following the World Cup break, there is certainly the opportunity to leave St James' Park with something.

How will Wolves line up against Newcastle United?

Here is how Football FanCast expects the Spanish manager to line his side up on Sunday, with three changes from the side that started against Spurs.

Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Lemina, Nunes, Traore, Sarabia, Jimenez.

After another clean sheet against Spurs, Jose Sa looks unlikely to lose his place in between the sticks for the visit to Newcastle.

Similarly, Craig Dawson and Max Kilman will continue their blossoming partnership in the heart of the Wolves defence, with Nelson Semedo keeping his place on the right, while Rayan Ait-Nouri comes in for Jonny on the left to provide some more attacking impetus.

Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina and Matheus Nunes have the makings of an impressive trio for the Old Gold and Lopetegui looks unlikely to change the midfield three that has worked well for his side in recent weeks.

After scoring the winner against Spurs, Adama Traore should be handed a start, coming in for Pedro Neto after the Portuguese winger struggled to have much impact on his return from injury last time out, producing no shots or key passes.

Pablo Sarabia also keeps his place in the side but moves to the left to accommodate Traore, and he supports the previously described "world-class" Raul Jimenez - as he was dubbed by Ilkay Gundogan - in attack.

The Mexican made another positive impact from the bench against Spurs and is set to start this time out due to Diego Costa's injury ruling him out.

Although it's been a year since a striker scored for Wolves in the top flight, Jimenez has shown he is more than a goalscorer with industrious and hard-working displays against Fulham and Spurs, so he should be given the nod at St James' Park this afternoon.