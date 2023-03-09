Wolves could be set to repeat their Morgan Gibbs-White masterclass, as Ryan Giles' storming performances in the Championship look likely to make him a wanted man in the summer.

Could Ryan Giles be Wolves' next big-money sale?

Last season saw Wolves loan out Gibbs-White to Sheffield United in the Championship, where he played a huge part in their run to the playoffs under Paul Heckingbottom.

The English midfielder would make 37 appearances in total, contributing an impressive 12 goals and ten assists, which saw him win the Blades' player of the season award.

It was expected that the 23-year-old would play a big part at Molineux this term but instead, he would sign for Nottingham Forest in an eye-watering deal worth £42.5m, which represented fantastic business for the Old Gold considering the midfielder had never really cut it in the Premier League.

Although the former England U21 international has been one of the better performers in Steve Cooper's side so far this campaign, with WhoScored ranking him as the second-best performer of those to make at least ten appearances, he is yet to justify his price with only two goals.

Therefore, Wolves will perhaps be feeling as though they got the better end of the deal.

They may now look to repeat that feat with Giles, who is likely to play a huge part under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough as they seek to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 23-year-old has made 35 appearances in the second tier and boasts an impressive nine assists, averaging a strong 6.83 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which ranks him as the fifth-best player at the Riverside.

No player in the Championship has contributed more assists this season and given Wolves' attacking woes this season, Bruno Lage arguably made a mistake in loaning him out, especially given he also impressed at Blackburn Rovers last year.

Former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray was full of praise for the English defender during that spell in 2022, saying:

“The Championship can catch people out if you’ve never played in it but he’s taken to the league very comfortably. He’s got a wonderfully cultured left foot, he’s a good footballer and he’s athletic, he’s just what we require.

“He’s got fantastic talent, brilliant speed, amazing technique on his left foot, if he doesn’t get the ball he doesn’t seem to mind and he just carries on."

The emergence of Hugo Bueno, as well as Rayan Ait-Nouri, means that Julen Lopetegui will have a plethora of young left-back options ahead of next season and it would not be a surprise to see one of them sold.

Middlesbrough are said to be keen on a permanent deal for Giles and should they earn promotion to the top flight, Wolves may be able to cash in once again, in what could be a repeat of last summer's Gibbs-White masterclass.