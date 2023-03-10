Julen Lopetegui has managed to distance Wolves from the relegation places in the Premier League with vital wins against Liverpool, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham but the Spaniard could still have a secret weapon up his sleeve to ensure the Old Gold's survival.

Could Pedro Neto be Wolves' secret weapon?

Last weekend saw Pedro Neto make his eagerly anticipated return to action at Molineux, having missed most of the season with an ankle injury that was picked up in the 2-0 defeat against West Ham back in October.

The Portuguese winger will be looking to rediscover the form that saw him recognised as one of the best young talents in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season, and his attacking quality could prove key in keeping Wolves well away from relegation.

After hitting five goals and six assists in that campaign, averaging a superb 7.11 rating from WhoScored for his performances, it was hoped that the former Lazio man would push on, but he has struggled immensely with injuries across the last two seasons, managing just 23 Premier League appearances.

Despite his lack of minutes in the top flight so far this term, he still ranks second for key passes and dribbles per game in Wolves' squad, which emphasises the attacking quality he can add to Lopetegui's side.

While the focus is on Adama Traore at the moment after his winning goal against Spurs, where he finally looked back to his best, the return of Neto could also be crucial to Wolves' hopes of a strong finish to the season.

The Portuguese star also has the long-term potential that the 27-year-old Traore doesn't, especially if the latter is to leave Molineux in the summer when his Wolves contract expires, so perhaps the excitement should be focused on the effervescent Neto instead.

Still just 23, the wide man will have a point to prove under his new manager and the Premier League, having been labelled a "huge talent" by Alan Shearer after his winning goal against Southampton back in 2021.

Neto is something of a forgotten man at Wolves after his injury problems in recent seasons and lack of goals and assists this season but with a fresh start under a new manager, he could just prove to be Lopetegui's secret weapon for the remainder of the campaign.