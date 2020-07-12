Wolves fans drool over Daniel Podence

Wolves got their quest for a top-six finish back on track on Sunday, beating Everton 3-0 at Molineux in what was a very impressive performance.

The Midlands club got a lot right against the Toffees, keeping a clean sheet and carving out a lot of chances, but despite a number of good showings throughout the team, there was one man who stood out above the rest.

Six months after signing for the club, Daniel Podence finally got his chance to start his first Premier League game, and he definitely made the most of it.

The Portuguese winger ran the show, winning Nuno’s side the penalty that put them 1-0 up and proving a nuisance for the opposition defence all afternoon, completing four dribbles and having two shots on target before being subbed in the 70th minute.

The 24-year-old’s dribbling ability created a plethora of chances for the home team, and fans loved what they were seeing from their January signing, who seems to finally be emerging after failing to start a league game for his new club until this point.

What a performance from Podence. I think we have found a new Talisman!! — John ◣ ◢ (@GrumpyDad3) July 12, 2020

Podence, where have you been??? What a little gem! Wonderful to watch #WOLEVE #wolvesaywe — Beeze (@dem_sui) July 12, 2020

Podence is an an absolute animal. We need him in this team. — Shaine. (@ShaineRafferty8) July 12, 2020

Podence Aka Messi — Adam Hughes (@BigManHughes) July 12, 2020

podence has to start every game now — Dan (@danwolvesfc) July 12, 2020

How’s podence been sitting on our bench all this time man, what a baller — Matt (@mattwwfc9) July 12, 2020

The former Olympiakos man’s dribbling skills led to a number of fans comparing him to one of world football’s biggest names.

Indeed, plenty of Wolves fans noted the similarities between their man and Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, and if the 24-year-old goes on to have a career half as good as the two-time Premier League winner, he will go down as a Molineux legend.

Podence the wolves very own Eden hazard ripping the lot up 🔥 — Chad Mills (@Chaddm95) July 12, 2020

Podence is absolutely electric, Hazard-esque. 🔥 #wwfc — Mendes FC (@PortuWolves) July 12, 2020

Podence looks so much like hazard on the ball 🤣 #wwfc — Matt (@Matt_Abbiss) July 12, 2020

Podence reminds me of Hazard — Stacey 2 Clubs🐺 (@StaceyWWFC) July 12, 2020

It remains to be seen if Podence can build on this performance, but to make this sort of impression on your first Premier League start can only be a good thing, and if he keeps it up, Nuno may soon have a selection headache on the wings.