Wolves fell to a late 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon to drag Julen Lopetegui's side right back into the Premier League relegation battle.

Alexander Isak headed Eddie Howe's side into a first-half lead after meeting Kieran Trippier's free-kick, but Wolves looked as if they could nick a point at St James' Park when Hwang Hee-chan equalised with a tap-in.

Although the South Korean ended the Old Gold's woeful run of strikers failing to score in the Premier League, it wasn't enough for Lopetegui's side, as Miguel Almiron scored a late winner for the high-flying hosts.

The result leaves Wolves in 13th position in the Premier League table but only three points outside the relegation zone after a number of relegation-threatened sides picked up big results this weekend.

Although the Old Gold look much improved and were perhaps unfortunate not to take a point, Daniel Podence was once again disappointing after being restored to the starting lineup following the injury to Pablo Sarabia.

Was Daniel Podence Wolves' worst player vs Newcastle?

As per Sofascore, the Portuguese winger would earn a woeful 6.3/10 rating for his performance, which was the worst of any player to start the game from both sides.

During his time on the pitch, the former Olympiacos man would manage just 35 touches of the ball, which was shockingly fewer than goalkeeper Jose Sa, who had 45.

The diminutive winger would contribute just 18 passes at St James' Park which is lower than his season average of 20.2, while he would also succeed with just one of his four dribble attempts, losing possession on 11 occasions in total.

It was no surprise that Liam Keen, who covers Wolves for the Express and Star, was critical of the 27-year-old during his match coverage.

He said: "Wolves had a good chance on the break but Podence was very sloppy and lost the ball."

While Podence did see a good effort come off the post, he contributed very little at St James' Park and perhaps emphasised why he has been dropped for Sarabia in recent weeks.

His lack of physicality was clearly exposed against Howe's side, as he was dribbled past four times during his 67 minutes on the pitch, which was the most of any player on the pitch and far more than his average of 0.8 dribbles per game.

Given Wolves had chances on the break against Newcastle and didn't take them, which led to them losing the game, Podence definitely cost Lopetegui on Sunday.