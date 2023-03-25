Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo is expected to leave the club at the end of the season if they are relegated from the Premier League, according to a new report.

The Lowdown: Wolves battling for survival

The international break is currently in full swing, prior to domestic action returning next weekend ahead of the business end of the 2022/23 season.

For Wolves, it looks set to be a critical period for them between now and May, as they desperately battle for their Premier League survival along with a host of other clubs.

Wanderers have battled to jump to 13th place in the table, as things stand, giving them a three-point cushion above the relegation zone, but there is still a huge amount of work to be done.

Another poor run of form could easily see Julen Lopetegui's side back in deep trouble and their 4-2 loss at home to Leeds United last time around was a terrible result.

Should Wolves suffer relegation to the Championship in May, it could lead to an exodus of top players, with the likes of Ruben Neves and Adama Traore constantly linked with a move away.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the future of another Wanderers hero.

The Latest: Semedo could leave

According to Football Insider, Semedo will quit if Wolves go down this season, even though they will reportedly trigger the two-year extension on his current deal that expires in the summer.

The reason to extend his deal is in order to 'protect' his price tag, should a bid arrive during the summer transfer window.

It is even stated that Wolves will 'sound out interest' in Semedo in the result of relegation, with 'top European sides' potentially keen on signing him.

The Verdict: Makes perfect sense

The hope is that relegation is avoided and Semedo continues as a Wolves player for another few years, having been hailed as 'unbelievable' by journalist Tim Spiers back in 2021.

Wanderers taking this stance makes perfect sense, however, putting them in a strong bargaining position and ensuring they don't lose the 24-cap Portugal international on a free transfer.

Semedo has continued to be an important player this season, starting 21 and appearing in 26 league matches and averaging 2.1 tackles per game in the competition.

The 29-year-old's experience will be vital in these remaining weeks of the season, and come August, he will hopefully still be in an Old Gold shirt and playing in the Premier League.