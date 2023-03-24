Wolves are reportedly likely to accept a £50million offer for star midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, even if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Lowdown: Neves likely to leave

At the end of last season, it really did feel as though the Portuguese had played his final game for Wanderers, not least because he waved goodbye to the supporters after the defeat away to Liverpool on the final day.

Despite constant reports suggesting Neves would depart Molineux - Barcelona looked like the front-runners to snap him up - he ended up remaining at Wolves beyond the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has again been one of his side's standout players during the 2022/23 campaign, starting 27 of Wanderers' 28 league matches and scoring five times in the competition.

Unfortunately, exit rumours have refused to go away, however, and it feels increasingly likely that Neves really will move on this time and enjoy a new challenge.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the midfielder's future - one that further suggests that he will be heading off elsewhere come the summer.

The Latest: Big-money to be accepted?

According to Football Insider, Fosun will likely give the green light to a £50million offer at the end of the campaign, regardless of whether or not Wolves have suffered relegation to the Championship.

Three of the four biggest clubs in world football - Barca, Liverpool and Manchester United - are mentioned as the potential suitors, with the world-renowned trio 'keen to move' for Neves.

Wolves are wary of losing him for free the following year, at which point his contract will have expired, meaning this summer is the more logical time to let him go.

The Verdict: Time to go

In an ideal world, Neves would sign a new long-term deal at Wolves, seeing out the rest of his career at Molineux and becoming an even greater legend than he already is.

Unfortunately, that is a pie-in-the-sky outlook, however, and the 38-cap Portugal international feels almost certain to leave this summer, following six years of great service.

The £50,000-a-week Neves will surely feel that a move to a bigger club is needed at this point in his career, allowing him to potentially test himself in the Champions League, not to mention sign a more lucrative contract.

It is impossible to begrudge him his move away, having made 245 appearances for Wolves and helped steer them back into the Premier League, and Wolves fans may even end up watching proudly from afar as he goes up another gear.