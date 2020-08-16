 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wolves Quiz: 2019/20 Season

by Liam Sterling share
16/8/2020 | 05:50pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers had an early start to the season, with their Europa League qualification games starting in July.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his team would have again set their sights on a spot for European football in the league this season, maybe even attempting to push for a Champions League spot given their positive finish to last season’s campaign. The club had a great start and finish to the season, and were unlucky not to finish for an automatic qualifying spot for the Europa League again.

Wolves were relatively quiet during the transfer window before the start of the season, and relied on the squad they had built previous – and they were right to do so.

With a season full of ups and downs, what can you remember about the club’s 2019/20 season?

1 of 10
wolves players celebrate with manager nuno santo

Wolves' first league win came against Watford towards the end of September - but what was the score?

