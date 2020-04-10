Quiz: Can you name how much these Wolves stars cost?

There has been so much happening at Wolves over the last few months and years that it is difficult to keep track of things, particularly the figures spent on signings.

Nuno Espirito Santo has created a harmonious squad that was knocking on the door of Champions League qualification prior to the suspension of the football season, with a variety of fees being spent.

Due to their respective contributions it may surprise some fans to see how much certain players cost, but true Wolves fans will likely feel they have what it takes to triumph this quiz.

If you think you’re one of them then test yourself out by answering the questions below.