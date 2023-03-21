Journalist Phil Hay believes Wolves will have no chance of winning any potential appeal on Jonny's latest red card.

The Lowdown: Wolves would be wasting their time

A lot of journalists and fans connected to Wolves felt that, once again, decisions didn't go their way during their latest defeat, which was a 4-2 thumping at Molineux.

Wolves will likely believe they should've had a penalty go their way when Junior Firpo appeared to kick Nelson Semedo, but that wasn't all as Jonny's yellow card was upgraded to a red before referee Michael Salisbury did the unusual thing of going over to the monitor and not overturning his decision to allow Leeds their late goal.

Julen Lopetegui spoke post-match and he was visibly angered and frustrated by the decisions about how Wolves would be looking to appeal Jonny's red card - which may be quite ludicrous given the nature of the tackle.

The Latest: Jonny was rightfully sent off

Leeds United reporter Hay spoke on The Phil Hay Show about how Wolves would not have a chance of getting Jonny's red card rescinded.

He said: "Lopetegui said afterwards [they] might appeal the Jonny red card. They've not a chance that gets overturned, absolutely no chance.

"That is studs-up, it's through Ayling's shin. If you look at the replay, it clearly bends his leg. That is not ever getting overturned, that is a clear, clear red card and there's no dispute about it."

The Verdict: Lopetegui could spend his time far more wisely

Wolves were indeed up in arms about the decisions which didn't go their way as they were slightly controversial, however, if they didn't allow the likes of Ayling to be free at the back post and Rasmus Kristensen to ghost into the box and score, they wouldn't have needed these decisions to go their way.

Lopetegui should be focusing on how his side have conceded six goals in their last two matches and left themselves with mountains to climb in each game instead of debating what would surely be a frivolous appeal over a red card.

The Midlands outfit boast some top-quality talent in the form of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Matheus Cunha, but if they continue to worry about officials instead of what they're doing on the pitch, relegation could become a very real possibility.