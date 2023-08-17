Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the hunt to sign a proven international defender this summer; however, transfer insider Dean Jones is 'sceptical' about how the Old Gold will go about pulling his signature off.

What's the latest news at Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Truth be told, Wolves have endured an extremely frustrating transfer window and their squad is in need of some replenishment following the departures of many key assets this summer, including Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Nathan Collins and Conor Coady, as per Transfermarkt.

Financial Fair Play restrictions have hampered their ability to attract players to Molinuex over the course of the window, with only Matt Doherty and Tom King entering the fold in the West Midlands, both on free transfers.

Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui left the club under a cloud in the week leading up to the opening fixtures of the Premier League campaign and was subsequently replaced by former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, as per The Guardian.

Despite spirits being low around the Old Gold, Wolves turned in an encouraging performance in their first competitive match of the campaign away to Manchester United at Old Trafford, losing 1-0 courtesy of a Raphael Varane header in an encounter they should've taken at least a share of the spoils from, as per BBC Sport.

Controversially, Wolves were denied a penalty in the dying embers of proceedings as Amadou Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in the box, something which O'Neil has since received an apology for, which he revealed in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, stating: "We have just spoken to Jon Moss and fair play to him for coming straight out and apologising and saying it was a blatant penalty and should have been given."

What has Dean Jones said about Nico Elvedi?

Last month, Football Insider claimed that Wolves were close to completing a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, who earns around £49k per week, in a deal worth around £7 million.

Nevertheless, things seem to have gone a little quiet with regard to the £49k-a-week earner's proposed arrival at Molineux, though transfer insider Jones thinks that there is still 'potential' for a deal to be done if Wolves can somehow evade their financial restrictions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated: "I still think there is potential around this deal. But it's difficult to know how likely it is to come off, purely because of this financial standpoint we're at with Wolves.

"If it is a one in, one out policy, then they've got to weigh up whether it's worth making the change or it's going to be detrimental to have another new face in and another old face going out.

"You're losing a lot of the identity of this team from recent times. That's not a completely bad thing because, for a lot of last season, things weren't going well. There's a lot to be said for changing the narrative around the club once you've come through a storm and managed to weather it a little bit.

"While Elvedi would be a good signing, I'm just a bit sceptical about how on earth they actually make it happen."

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves take on Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend at Molinuex and will be hoping to claim their first three points of the campaign despite a backdrop of uncertainty at the club, as per Sky Sports.

In terms of recruitment, West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has emerged as a target to strengthen offensive depth at the Old Gold and it is believed that his current employers would be willing to let him go if they can secure a suitable replacement at the London Stadium, according to TEAMtalk.

Daniel Podence could recoup some funds for Wolves to spend in the transfer market and is wanted by Scottish champions Celtic in a deal that may net the Old Gold £12 million, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

The Athletic report that Wolves remain interested in experienced West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell; however, their efforts to land the former England international have proved unsuccessful as of yet.