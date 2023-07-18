Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in on centre-back Nico Elvedi, as Julen Lopetegui gets to work on replenishing his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has accumulated almost £80m in sales so far this transfer window, including the exits of central defenders Nathan Collins and Conor Coady, initiating the need to recruit in that area.

Are Wolves signing Nico Elvedi?

As reported by Football Insider on Monday, Wolves are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach ace Elvedi, with the club ‘confident’ they can secure his signature.

The report adds that the Old Gold are set to pay a price of £7.7m, which is good business for a player valued by FootballTransfers at €15.5m (£13m).

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the German club next summer, with interest also coming from Tottenham earlier this summer.

How good is Nico Elvedi?

Described as “solid” by scout Antonio Mango, the 47-time capped Switzerland international has a strong reputation in Germany, highlighted by his 230 Bundesliga appearances.

The versatile defender is equipped most frequently at centre-back, however, he has shown he has the ability to play on the right side of the defence in his career, using his "strong aerial game" - as hailed by Daniel Farke - to his advantage.

A move for the £26k-per-week Zurich-born defender has come at the perfect time for Wolves, who are somewhat depleted at the back after offloading a number of figures this transfer window to raise funds.

Obtaining £23m for Collins, who fell out of favour with Lopetegui was a stellar piece of business, however, now the Midlands club must replenish for the talent lost with him and Coady bidding farewell to Molineux.

By signing Elvedi, the Spaniard could welcome to the club one of the ‘most accomplished defenders in the Bundesliga’, as described by the league’s official website.

With all his experience, the 26-year-old has asserted himself as a reliable presence to have in the back line, as supported by his ranking in the top 5% of centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of his pass completion percentage, with 91.5% per 90, via FBref.

While Collins was a talent for Lopetegui to have at his disposal, the Old Gold could seek an upgrade on the Irishman by signing the Swiss, who has maintained a higher average of performance in defence to the 22-year-old.

Based on their respective 2022/23 campaigns, FBref comparisons highlight the strength of the player Wolves could sign in comparison to the player sold.

In the Bundesliga last term, Elvedi averaged 1.47 tackles and 1.11 interceptions per 90, scoring slightly higher than the former Wolves defender who averaged 1.34 tackles and 1.04 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League last season.

A similar pattern was evident in their protection of the goal, with the Switzerland international averaging 4.75 clearances to Collins’ 4.17 per 90, also flexing more prominent cover in the air in winning 2.26 aerials per 90 to the Irishman’s 1.84.

When making changes at the back, it’s integral for players to settle and adapt to their new surroundings quickly, with the margin for error decreasing the deeper down the pitch you go.

Lopetegui could equip his side with a player capable of filling the boots of Collins, in a deal that could prove to be an exemplary piece of business by the Old Gold.