Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in on their first defensive summer signing, as speculation regarding Nico Elvedi ramps up.

The Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back could be the one to bolster Julen Lopetegui’s backline after making sufficient sales this window.

What’s the latest on Nico Elvedi to Wolves?

As reported by Football Insider this week, the Old Gold are in advanced talks to sign the defender for a fee in the region of £7.7m.

Since then, Swiss news outlet Blick (as relayed by Sport Witness) has reported that the 26-year-old is ‘convinced of a change’, with Lopetegui being a ‘decisive’ factor behind the switch.

The report added that Elvedi’s partner had been in Wolverhampton, as the move seems to move closer to being complete.

How good is Nico Elvedi?

With 230 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, the versatile defender could be a vital asset for Lopetegui to add to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

A player with experience and the versatility to play anywhere along the back line, the 47-time cap Swiss international could quickly become a favourite at Molineux.

While the former Real Madrid boss has a host of defensive talent to his disposal, there are flaws to the amount of depth in central defence, particularly following the sale of Nathan Collins.

Another area that poses a potential weak spot for Wolves is the longevity of those already equipped as Molineux’s centre-backs, with Max Kilman’s future still unconfirmed and Craig Dawson being 33 years of age.

The former West Ham titan made the switch from east London to the Midlands back in January, and quickly became part of the furniture under Lopetegui, making 17 appearances in the Premier League.

While the Rochdale-born veteran has unteachable experience in playing in England, it may be a suitable time for the Old Gold to evaluate potential successors to take his throne.

Once lauded as having “incredible composure” by former Borussia sporting director Max Eberl, Elvedi could be the perfect mix between experience and youth to phase out Dawson’s run in partnering Kilman, should he remain at Molineux.

An assured figure on the ball, the Swiss ranked in the top 5% of centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year for his pass completion, averaging a mammoth 91.5% completion rate per 90, as per FBref.

Despite being a reliable presence in defence, Dawson fell far short of possessing a pass completion rate as dazzling as his potential successor, averaging 82.9% per 90 in the Premier League last term.

The Swiss colossus could prove to be a more polished and updated edition of the former West Brom ace, with FBref comparisons showing that Elvedi could prove to be an upgrade.

At 26, the Gladbach defender averaged 1.47 tackles and 1.11 interceptions per 90 in the Bundesliga last term, compared to the Englishman’s 0.80 tackles and 0.76 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League.

A similar narrative is evident in comparisons between their decisive presence in defence, with Elvedi averaging 4.75 clearances and 2.26 aerial wins to Dawson’s 4.22 clearances and 2.02 aerial wins per 90 last season.

In signing Elvedi, Lopetegui could equip his side sufficiently enough to phase the era of Dawson out, and to rejuvenate his back line to pair the Switzerland star and Kilman in a highlight of his side’s progression.