Wolverhampton Wanderers remain in talks over the transfer of defender Nico Elvedi, as Julen Lopetegui seeks reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard has orchestrated a host of sales already this transfer window, as the Old Gold chased Financial Fair Play (FFP) targets, however, the former Real Madrid boss will now turn his attention to incomings.

What’s the latest on Nico Elvedi to Wolves?

As reported by Football Insider last week, Wolves were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Elvedi.

The fee in the report was stated at £7.7m, making it a smart piece of business by the club for the experienced defender.

Since the initial reports, German outlet Rheinische Post - relayed by Talking Wolves - claimed that the talks are ongoing with work left to do before a final agreement can be reached.

It’s expected that the Bundesliga side are seeking a replacement for the 26-year-old before sanctioning the move.

How good is Nico Elvedi?

In the defender, Lopetegui could arm his side with a player highly rated in Germany, with 230 Bundesliga appearances under his belt.

Versatile in his playing style, the Switzerland international has been deployed as both a centre-back and full-back within a back three at Borussia-Park, lauded for his contributions to the club’s progress.

Praised for his “incredible composure” by former Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl, the commanding presence won 59% of his total duels last season, with an average of four per game, via Sofascore.

For Wolves, it’s integral to recruit a strong central defender this summer, taking into consideration the departure of Nathan Collins and the age of Craig Dawson, 33, who the club must seek an heir for eventually.

One positive for the Old Gold is the status of Max Kilman’s future at Molineux, who after interest from Serie A champions Napoli, is expected to remain in the Midlands.

By capturing Elvedi, Lopetegui could find the perfect combination in central defence between the Englishman and the Swiss, who have similar strengths to their game and the ability to form a strong pivot.

The duo both played integral parts in their respective 2022/23 campaigns, with the pair making more than 30 appearances each as their club’s favoured centre-backs.

While Kilman showed his reliability with his 6 foot 4 structure commanding the back line in the Premier League, winning 67.2% of his aerial duels, 6 foot 2 Elvedi proved to be more combative on the ground, highlighted by his 46 players tackled compared to the Englishman’s 36, via FBref.

The Switzerland international with 47 caps could be the perfect addition next to Kilman for the slight differences in their game, with Elvedi recording a mammoth 81 tackles and interceptions to the Wolves ace’s 55, despite playing the same number of league matches (37).

Molineux’s hero bettered the Borussia defender in terms of blocks, making 70 to the Swiss’ 31, as well as making 219 recoveries to his 149, communicating the potential success of their pivot, as per FBref.

The numbers imply that the Bundesliga gem could be a lethal asset in ground duels, while Kilman could be the nominated figure to hold the anchor at the back, making for an incredibly well-balanced partnership in the Midlands.