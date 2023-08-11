Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly still in with a chance of signing summer target Nico Elvedi, with a new update suggesting that the Midlands side could strike a deal.

It’s been a horrendous transfer window for the Old Gold, who have seen Financial Fair Play (FFP) worries consume their break in play, resulting in the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui.

With Gary O’Neil quickly appointed, there is still time for the club to salvage something from the summer, with reinforcements required to bolster the quality and depth of the squad currently available at Molineux.

What’s the latest on Nico Elvedi to Wolves?

In mid-July, a report from Football Insider exclusively named Elvedi as a player Wolves were in ‘advanced talks’ to sign.

The news came unexpectedly, however since the initial reports, talk surrounding the potential transfer slowed amid the struggles in other areas of the club.

Now, an update has surfaced that could be in Wolves’ favour with Sky Sports journalist Marlon Irlbacher relaying the words of Borussia Monchengladbach managing director Roland Virkus.

“Nico has expressed the desire to do something different. We are in talks with clubs. There will certainly be a decision in the next two weeks. I can't rule anything out, but I think there will be an agreement."

Valued around €15.5m (£13m) by FootballTransfers, the Old Gold could strike a compromise for the wantaway defender.

How good is Nico Elvedi?

In securing a deal for Elvedi, O’Neil could acquire a strong defender, once lauded as “incredible” by former Borussia sporting director Max Eberl.

Praised by Eberl for his “composure and consistency”, the Switzerland international could be just the calibre of player that Wolves require, following the sale of fellow centre-back Nathan Collins.

In times that have an unfamiliar and unknown feel to them, fans at Molineux will be reminiscing the better times, however, in signing the Bundesliga star, the club could encapsulate the aura of a former Midlands favourite.

Named in the Express and Star’s Wolves squad of the century, former centre-back Willy Boly was everything hoped for in a central defender, described by Express and Star writer Joe Edwards as ‘one of the most dependable’ in the position.

A similar level of reliability can be identified in Elvedi, who has secured 230 Bundesliga appearances, being Borussia’s favoured central defender since his arrival in 2015.

Both Boly and the Swiss gem maintain similar levels to their performance, as highlighted by their averages per game.

Based on statistics gathered in the former Wolves star’s campaign in the club’s return to the top-flight in the 2018/19 season, the Ivory Coast international averaged 2.4 tackles and 4.8 clearances per game in the Premier League, via WhoScored.

Last term in the Bundesliga, the 26-year-old averaged 4.5 clearances and 1.4 tackles per game for the German outfit, suggesting that he could revive the ambience left at Molineux by Boly prior to his departure to Nottingham Forest.

With the season-opening trip to Old Trafford just three days away, the time is now for the club to scramble in search of the funds to get deals over the line for O'Neil, in moves that could determine the outcome of their Premier League fate.

And the arrival of Elvedi would be a good, and positive, first swoop for the new Wolves boss.