Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez, as the Old Gold continue their pursuit of midfield reinforcements this summer.

Julen Lopetgui bid farewell to both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho this transfer window, and will now aim to bolster the middle of the park at Molineux, something he could achieve in signing the Barcelona starlet.

What’s the latest on Nico Gonzalez to Wolves?

As reported by outlets in Spain last week (as relayed by Sport Witness), Wolves are believed to have been offered the chance to sign Gonzalez from the Catalan giants this summer.

A separate report via Sport Witness has also claimed that the Spaniard will more than likely leave his boyhood club after talks with Xavi Hernandez concluded with the belief that an exit is the best solution for the 21-year-old gem.

Valued around the £12m mark by FootballTransfers, Lopetegui could land a bargain this window if a deal can be struck between the club and player, whose agent is, of course, Jorge Mendes.

How good is Nico Gonzalez?

Having once been tipped to become the “heir to Sergio Busquets” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the 6 foot 2 enforcer could be the ideal acquisition for Lopetegui to integrate into his transitioning side.

Just like Busquets, the 21-year-old prospect has displayed a versatile approach to his game in the engine room, identified as a “press resistant” player capable of being able to “dictate tempo” by scout Jacek Kulig in his scouting report of the talent.

Life at the Nou Camp looked to be on the right path in the 2021/22 campaign in which he made a breakthrough, making 27 LaLiga appearances after rising through the ranks from the infamous La Masia set-up.

Last term, the young midfielder was sent on loan to Valencia, where he continued to shine despite Los Che’s poor form in the league.

For Wolves, however, the potential availability of Gonzalez could be fundamental to Lopetegui nurturing his midfield with youth, with the Spaniard posing to be a perfect addition alongside Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian was signed from Flamengo in January, and made an impressive introduction to the Premier League, averaging a mammoth 4.00 tackles per 90 in Wolves’ midfield.

Signing the Spaniard could create the ideal balance in a middle-of-the-park pivot alongside Gomes, taking into consideration his passing ability fused with the 22-year-old’s combative excellence.

Also lauded as a “prodigy” by Mango, Gonzalez averaged an impressive 5.89 passes into the final third per 90 in LaLiga last term, as well as making an average of 1.79 successful take-ons per 90, via FBref, highlighting his strengths as ball-carrying menace.

The La Masia academy graduate could bolster the midfield alongside the Brazilian defensively also, winning 1.73 aerial duels per 90 in comparison to Gomes’ 0.96 per 90 for Wolves, defining the perfect combination of duel-winning and ball-playing expertise.

Wolves will naturally miss the comforts of Moutinho and Neves, however, Lopetegui could rejuvenate the once-loved Portuguese duo by combining 22-year-old Gomes with 21-year-old Gonzalez.

The Barcelona gem covered areas all over the pitch for Valencia last season in the Spanish top-flight, as highlighted by Sofascore, showing his desire to dictate play while remaining as a reliable outlet in midfield, in a role similar to that of Neves at Molineux.

Lopetegui could unearth a partnership worthy of taking the throne from the Portuguese pair, in a move that could be fundamental in the progression of both player and club.