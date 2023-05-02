It’s been a difficult season in the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit 14th in the table and seven points above the drop zone.Before Julen Lopetegui took charge, Wolves were near the relegation zone however, taking 10 points from a possible 18 in April the Midlands side will almost certainly remain in the top division next season.This campaign has been one of change for the encouraging squad, who have adapted to new players, changing managers and the ups and downs of the Premier League.It has however been a successful year for the academy, who at U-23 level have managed to remain in the Premier League 2 first division following their promotion in 2021/22.Wolves’ academy boast some real potential for the future, whether it be in the PL2 or away from the club and through loan experiences.One player has had a season to remember in his budding career, gaining promotion to the Championship with League One champions Plymouth Argyle.

Who is Nigel Lonwijk?

Although yet to feature for Wolves’ senior team, Dutch centre-back Nigel Lonwijk has shown glimmers of a potential future star throughout the season in the English third division.The 20-year-old was captured by the Midlanders in 2020, leaving his home club of PSV for a new challenge in England to develop as a player. The defender followed in the footsteps of his older brother Justin Lonwijk, who too left PSV’s academy in the search of career progression in Europe, the 23-year-old is a midfielder for Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kyiv.Despite not playing any senior minutes for Wolves, the defender was trusted to feature 22 times in the Eredivise for Fortuna Sittard, where he spent a season on loan last year. The centre-back has racked up 41 appearances for Argyle this campaign, where he gained promotion to the Championship with the club and impressed his fans and colleagues.The 6 foot 4 defender has had a lot asked of him during the testing laborious schedule of League One, playing as a centre-back and as a fullback in Argyle’s favoured back three system. Speaking to the Plymouth Herald on his need for versatility when called upon, the Dutchman explained that the loan has seen him “growing through the whole season”.

Despite not being a consistent starter for the Devonshire club, the 20-year-old has been praised for his “calm” nature in defence by Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.Speaking earlier in the season to PlymouthLive, his manager applauded him for his introduction to the side and league: “He hasn’t really put a foot wrong. He’s so calm for someone so young. He’s 19-years-old and nothing fazes him.”It’s praise indeed for his first senior season in English football when taking into consideration the demands of the demanding schedule of the Football League. Wolves snapped up the talent before his loan move, extending his contract in Wolverhampton to the summer of 2025, with the option of an additional year.At just 20-years-old with over 60 senior appearances under his belt both in England and the Netherlands, he will certainly be one to watch in the future.